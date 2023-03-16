Local bars are getting ready for the always profitable Saint Patrick’s Day!

At the Tap House on State Street, crews were busy setting up.

Bar owner John Melody said they are shutting down East 4th Street as they set up for a tent party. He added that there is a lot of planning that goes into Saint Patrick’s Day.

“There is a lot that goes into this, I mean you take out the folder from last year and everything that you did. This year we are doing an outside event, so it’s street closures, and ordering tents, and everything that goes along with it, and grills, and kegerators, and lots of beer and lots of food,” said John Melody, owner, Tap House.

Melody said he is hoping for great weather on Saint Patrick’s Day, which of course will be great for business.