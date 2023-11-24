Local businesses in North East are getting in the holiday spirit gearing up for the “Tremendous Night of Lights” on Saturday.

The North East Chamber of Commerce hosting the event which includes a parade, live music, an outdoor movie, fireworks, and the lighting of a 40-foot tree.

Jennifer Smith from Enjoy North East said volunteers placed garland across all of the downtown businesses, and the owners decorated their storefronts.

“It’s really just to kick off the whole season and do encourage people to come here and shop local, because we really have some amazing unique opportunities for gift giving and family fun here,” said Jennifer Smith, Enjoy North East.

Several local business owners said the tree lighting ceremony draws in shoppers from across Erie County.

“North East is a hub for small town events with the Christmas tree lighting, the fireworks, the bonfire, the parade, it’s going to be spectacular out here. I think anybody that wants to come out and enjoy the start of Christmas after Thanksgiving, this is the day to do it,” said Michael Yori, president, Yori Wine Cellars.

“It’s good for the community and we had a great time decorating- we’ve gotten great complements and so, I believe our community enjoys it,” said Jill Otto, general manager, Tia Book Cellar.

“I was really surprised we came through the other day and they had put greenery down all the windows and decorated the windows of the stores that there isn’t anybody in right now so it makes it really festive,” Brad Reed, owner of the Apple Basket of North East