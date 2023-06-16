Erie’s Juneteenth celebration was providing a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs Friday night.

Erie’s Black Wall Street hosted their second annual Juneteenth mixer. It was also a great place to learn about available resources.

The event was a chance for black business owners and community members to connect with one another.

“I encourage people to get out of their comfort zone and really network and get to know other business owners. You may find you have things in common or you have a strength where they have a weakness and you can make a really good partnership from that,” said Kyra Taylor of Erie’s Black Wall Street.

Erie’s Juneteenth celebration continues Saturday with a block party. It happens at Perry Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.