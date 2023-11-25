Downtown Erie was buzzing with local businesses as shoppers looked for the perfect, unique items.

Small businesses across the nation look forward to this day all year long. Downtown Erie and other locations were transformed into a small business wonderland Saturday.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is teaming up with Erie Arts and Culture to feature the regional vendors of the Western Pennsylvania Maker Market and several local crafters and vendors.

“We think everyday is shop small day in our line of work,” said Jeff McCullor, co-owner, Erie Ale Works. “An event like this really drives it home for people that maybe have an opportunity to shop big box stores and they can come here instead and find stuff they’ll never find anywhere else.”

Many patrons agree that this day is a win-win for both shoppers and businesses.

“A lot of the black friday events focus on big corporate stores. It’s so nice to have a day that focuses only on artists and local businesses and celebrates them and having a confined space for everyone to come together and sell together is really helpful,” said Brenna Thummler, graphic novelist & artist.

One artist highlighted the community comradery and how she’s always able to find her niche.

“They’re all so talented, it’s such a mix. Ceramics, clothing, art,” said Calie Maloney, artist, Calie Mee Illustration. “This is just a really nice opportunity for me to kind of get out there and show the public some of the things I have to offer.”

One vendor started their business after their battle with cancer and hopes to bring joy into the community this holiday season.

“I had thyroid cancer and I wanted to something with my second chance so I started this brand as a way to spread joy, messages of hope and healing,” said Gaby Reyes, owner, melancholy clothing brand.

Reyes is a screen printer and makes all of their products by hand.

After facing their lowest point, Reyes uses their brand to be present and encourages other in their journey towards better mental health.

“I want to meet new faces I want to hear new stories, I’m ready to interact, I’m ready to be here,” Reyes went on to say.