Cyber Monday is often a big booster for local businesses as they look forward to the holiday season.

We stopped by “a la Carte” on West 8th Street where the owner said they don’t have a website, but they use Facebook to advertise and connect with potential customers.

She added that they do see more business on Cyber Monday. Most shoppers are buying a lot of apparel and holiday-themed items, including purses and men’s hats.

“It’s a great way to communicate with customers who sometimes they live out of town or they are out of town temporarily or they are visiting relatives, and they can contact us long distance and purchase that way,” said Mimi Sherwin, owner, a la Carte.

Sherwin said Cyber Monday is a great way to support local businesses.