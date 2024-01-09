Several cadets from a local Air Force Junior ROTC program are heading to Orchard Park for Sunday’s NFL game in Buffalo.

Six cadets from Cathedral Prep will present the color guard at the wild card playoff game in Buffalo where the Bills will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Retired Colonel Eric Moses is also making the trip to watch the presentation. He said he’s proud of his students.

Christopher Reitz, the lead cadet, said they were selected because of their experience on their drill competition team and that those interested should consider being part of JROTC.

“It’s a really good opportunity for high school students to come out in the community and get involved and that’s exactly like you said. We get these opportunities, and it’s so amazing. The things I’ve gotten to do in this program and gotten to see have just been amazing,” said Reitz.

The cadets will head to Buffalo on Sunday for the NFL playoff game.