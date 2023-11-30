An art-based Erie nonprofit held what’s become an annual fundraiser for their cause called Clay-Stravaganza.

ClaySpace made its studio’s home on the third floor of the PACA building — located at 1505 State St. — where they offer educational opportunities in ceramics and other art forms.

A representative said they hope through art, Erie’s culture can evolve and continue to thrive.

“We definitely want to expose as many people to art in Erie as possible, and obviously ceramics is our art of choice,” said Mel El-Farouki, board president of ClaySpace. “I think it’s easy for people to approach it without feeling intimidated, but at the same time, there’s a little bit of a therapeutic element to it, just like a lot of art is.”

ClaySpace hopes to help shape Erie’s artistic future and empower its creative potential.