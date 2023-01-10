One local charity is providing food to neighbors through the recovery and distribution of food that would otherwise be sent to landfills.

Lake Erie Food Rescue is addressing food insecurity and reducing food waste. The group is a nonprofit that formed six months ago, and now they’re making a difference.

They accomplish that by saving food that is going to be thrown away from stores like Giant Eagle and Get-Go and bringing it to organizations. So far, they have saved more than 6,000 pounds of food and provided more than 5,000 thousand meals in the last 30 days.

“We’re just trying to do our part. Like I said, we’re running six days a week and multiple rescues each day, so we’re preventing hundreds of thousands of pounds from ending up in the landfill,” said Kevin McCaslin, director, Lake Erie Food Rescue.

New volunteers can sign up using the Food Rescue Hero app, which tells users where they can pick up and drop off food.

“We would like to see more people get involved. Again, it doesn’t take much time, and if you’re at the store or near a store and you have 20 minutes to a half hour, you can get it done and it’s amazing how good you feel,” McCaslin added.

One of the organizations that Lake Erie Food Rescue benefits is Community Health Net, and Jane Johnson, director of behavioral health, said the help is appreciated.

“Many of our patients, because of the way the economic situation is going right now, need a little extra help with their grocery bill, and to have something that is healthy to do that is even better. Diabetes is on the rise, one of our biggest diseases that we see here at Community Health Net,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that it feels good to also help the environment.

When you think about all of this food, you saw everything that came in today would be going to the landfill. That’s crazy when there are people who are hungry.” Johnson said.

Organizers said this work is also reducing emissions which benefits the environment.