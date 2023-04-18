A local children’s mental and behavioral health center is looking for donations for its upcoming giveaway.

Tendto Credit Union is pairing up with Sarah Reed Children’s Center for their fourth annual “Sarah’s Great Giveaway.” Through this Thursday, April 20, Sarah Reed is accepting donations at all Tendto branch locations to give away at their upcoming event.

The center is looking for new items such as school supplies, children’s clothing, backpacks, toys and more. Sarah Reed believes that every child deserves to feel valued and supported.

The branch manager at the bank wishes to support the center and thinks this is a great cause.

“Part of our mission is to give back to the community and we are really excited to work with Sarah Reed and serving people in our community to give back. It’s one of the things that we love to do,” said Kristie Chart, branch manager, Tendto Credit Union.

“Sarah’s Great Giveaway” will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Sarah Reed Children’s Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free and the Erie community is invited to take what they need.