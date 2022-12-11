It’s a time filled with holiday cheer for one church in Erie.

It was the seventh annual “Holiday Cheer” event at the Community United Church on West 38th Street. Members of the church teamed up to give back to children in need this Christmas time, adopting 15 children from 15 families and helping them to enjoy their holidays with gifts.

An organizer said that the event has changed throughout its seven-year history, but support has never faltered.

“It started out great, and sometimes you expect things might fizzle out, but it didn’t do that. It just grew. It becomes such a source of pride for those of us who are able to help and participate in that because it does give back to the community in so many different ways,” said Tracy Applebee-Davis, church administrator.

The church will look to continue its efforts in helping community members.