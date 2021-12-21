Local church offering in person and virtual midnight mass on Christmas Eve

The Erie Catholic Diocese is offering tips for those who want to go to church on Christmas Eve but are concerned about covid.

Once again, the Midnight Mass at Saint Peter Cathedral will be carried live on YourErie.com beginning at 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

For those looking to go in person, the diocese strongly recommends you wear a mask while in church. We’re being told that the goal is to have a safe and meaningful Christmas experience.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you have further questions it’s suggested you contact your local church parish.