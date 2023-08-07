One local church is packing thousands of shoe boxes full of gifts to help children in some of the poorest regions in the world.

First Alliance Church on Zimmerly Road is kicking off its annual “Operation Christmas Child.”

This year, they are packing over 22,000 gift-filled shoe boxes to be sent to children in other countries.

Many community members have been helping them pack the boxes.

One organizer emphasized the things that we take for granted, like a new tooth brush, many of these children have never even owned one.

“I have been able to go to Columbia and the Dominican Republic and Tanzania to help see these boxes distributed, and it’s amazing the excitement that these children have over something as simple as sheets of paper. One girl got five sheets of paper in her box and she was thrilled, she was screaming and jumping up and down, for five sheets of paper,” said Kathy Schriefer, Operation Christmas Child.

The items are shipped by sea containers, and it takes several months to reach their destinations.