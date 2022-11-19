Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church helped to feed people in need on Saturday.

It’s the second year that the Willing Workers of the church have served meals to the community. They have drivers that deliver to people who are forced to stay at home, including the elderly.

The volunteers said they understand that times are tough right now for many, and they want to do their part in helping out.

“We’re here to pretty much serve people. Times are hard now, people need a meal or something like that, so we do what we need to do as far as getting a meal for them,” said Patricia Spencer, president of Willing Workers, Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

Organizers added that they distributed hundreds of meals during the day.