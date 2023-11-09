Veterans Day is Saturday, a time when communities across the country pause to show support for those who have served and one construction company is focusing its efforts on one veteran at a time.

Angelo’s Roofing and Construction is installing a new roof on a local veteran’s home, it’s the company’s third year installing a free roof.

The mission is a community effort supported by donated materials from B & L Wholesale Supply, a dumpster from Pro Waste, hoodies, signs and breakfast provided by other local entities. The owner of Angelo’s Roofing said he was inspired to help because of veterans in his own life.

We had different, you know, friends and family and different relatives that have, you know, have been veterans. And we just feel like once a year is a good time to provide a free roof for a veteran. It’s really to raise awareness for what the veterans do for us and how as a community, we really want to chip in the best we can,” said Andy Vinca, owner of Angelo’s Roofing & Construction.

Each year, Angelo’s Roofing works with Erie County’s veteran services director Joe Benacci and the VFW to identify a veteran in need of a new roof. This year’s roof recipient is Jeanne Mihalic of Erie.