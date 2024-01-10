Flying J owner Justin Saunders is opening up his warehouse on Filmore Avenue for families that are dealing with power outages and need a warm place to stay.

He said a lot of people have reached out and stayed in the warehouse located at 1521 Filmore Ave. He added it’s important to help the community during times like this.

“Because that’s how we are as a community. That’s what the community does…If I didn’t have the community I wouldn’t have the business, that’s my give back. I feel like everyone is blessed and that’s what we should be doing,” Saunders said.

Saunders can be contacted at 814-520-9160.