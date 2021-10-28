Local Dairy Queens hosting ‘Miracle Treat Day’ to support Children’s Miracle Network

If you crave something sweet today (Thursday), you can get a Dairy Queen Blizzard to support a great cause.

The fast-food franchise is celebrating “Miracle Treat Day,” where for every Blizzard sold at participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Local Dairy Queen locations participating include:

Crawford County

Greenville, 32 Hadley Rd: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meadville, 18392 Conneaut Lake Rd: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Erie County

Corry, 467 E. Columbus Ave.: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Erie, 4219 Iroquois Ave.: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Erie, 3710 Peach St.: Open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Erie, 4501 Pine Ave: Open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Erie, 3505 W. 26th St.: Open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Girard, 5085 Westgate Rd: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Warren County

Warren, 1067 Market St.: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Youngsville, 28670 Route 6: Open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

