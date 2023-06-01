A special celebration Thursday night paid tribute to Erie’s urban performance scene.

“Ode to the Streets” was organized by Erie’s Black Wall Street in partnership with Erie Arts and Culture.

The talents, energy and passion of young, local dancers were showcased on the Hirt Auditorium stage.

Special recognition was given to “The Street Dance,” “Your Time on Stage” and “Leon Hook’s Drill Team”. A rose ceremony honored these local innovators.

“If we don’t know where we came from, we don’t know where we’re going. I want them to be able to tell their story now and for us to be able to give them the flowers now while they can still smell them.”

“Ode to the Streets” kicks off “The Views” festival which will feature 28 murals in Erie and the works of 26 artists.