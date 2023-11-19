A local union celebrated its 125th anniversary at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

Hundreds of community members and leaders gathered at the Zem Zem Shrine Club to celebrate IBEW Local 56. It’s the electric union’s 125th-anniversary celebration.

The business manager said Local Union 56 is a non-profit that generates funds that support the region in several ways.

“We generate funds for giving back to the community, through cancer research and through participation with different school sports teams we sponsor. We give back to the community because the community gives us employment to earn a decent living,” said Jim Nuber, business manager, IBEW Local 56.

Nuber added the local group has been around almost as long as the international group which has been around 1895.