Students at a local elementary school participated in festive arts and crafts this morning.

Between 80 and 90 students at JoAnna Connell Elementary School spent the day getting in the holiday spirit by making gingerbread houses.

Cathy Cross, a kindergarten teacher at the school, said this is the school’s second year participating with help from parents that donated money to buy supplies and helped make this possible for the children.

“I had parents in my room donating five and ten dollars just to make sure every single child was doing the houses with us, and they wanted to make sure it was a great experience. It’s something these kids are going to remember for the rest of their lives,” said Cathy Cross, kindergarten teacher, Joanna Connell School.

The school’s corporate sponsor, Larson Text, also provided 20 volunteers to assist with the arts and crafts.