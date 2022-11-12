Local families are showing their children what it takes to be a construction worker and getting an inside look at a downtown development project.

Dozens of families and their children are learning what it takes to work in construction. Kids were drilling power tools, got the chance to ride in a mini excavator, and learned how to use a tower crane.

A group of Girard Boys Scouts and the families of building system contractors are getting an inside look at the development coming to 5th and State streets.

“We had about 60 total kids signed up and we got the workstations for them hands-on,” said Gordon McMichael, safety director, Building Systems, Inc.

Several parents said not only are their kids having fun but also got an inside look at what they do every day.

“They get to see all the different opportunities, different positions that we do every day. I think it gives them a different outlook when they actually get to be a little hands-on with it and do the activities with their parents,” said Travis Schaaf, field operations, Building Systems, Inc.

“It’s really great to be here we’re having loads of fun. This little guy is having a great day. He’s learning how to drill nails and use the hammer. He’s having a great time,” said Kathryn Schaaf, parent.

“The history part of it is great. They’re going to be able to say, ‘I was able to come through here when I was small and maybe think about a trade for themselves one day,'” McMichael said.