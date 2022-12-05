It was the start of new beginnings for one Erie business.

Snap Fitness relocated to East 38th Street with ambitions of helping people reach their goals. Andrew Hellmann, owner and Erie native, has been working for nine months and for nearly 80 hours per week. Now, his dreams are becoming a reality.

Hellmann is a Cathedral Prep and Gannon University alumni who has worked in the fitness industry for years and is a seven-time winner of the local Beast on the Bay race. His previous gym was located in the Buffalo Road Plaza, where he said rent was getting tight and competition was high.

They’re now located at 2424 East 38th Street and are ready to help a new community.

“Fitness has always been a big passion of mine, training others and just helping them. There’s nothing more rewarding for me than seeing others reach their goals,” said Andrew Hellmann, owner, Erie-Harborcreek Snap Fitness.

Cindy Dougan, 66, is one client that has benefited from Hellmann’s training. Dougan said she’s dealt with Sjogren’s syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis, and not too long ago, she could hardly walk.

“I not only lost weight, but my goal was to gain strength. My goal was to be able to clean my house, to play with my 8-year-old granddaughter. It’s hard. It’s really, really hard, and I will never tell anybody that it’s easy,” said Cindy Dougan, Snap Fitness member.

For the owner of the newly relocated Snap Fitness, it was the start of a new beginning in more ways than one. Prior to the ribbon cutting, Hellmann proposed to his now-fiance Mindy Beatty with supporters surrounding them and cheering them on.

“It was all a big surprise for her. It went very well, and I’m proud to be engaged now,” Hellmann added.

Hellmann is excited about the visibility that his business will now have at its new location.