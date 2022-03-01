Local florists are maximizing their efforts to help the Erie community unite in support of those in Ukraine.

Erie residents are purchasing blue and yellow ribbons from local flower shops to show support for those in Ukraine. Blue and yellow handcrafted ribbons are being displayed outside of homes and businesses.

A number of those ribbons are from Allburn Florist and Floral Gallary.

“We’ve had our phones ringing off the hook, and we’ve had people coming in all day since we opened this morning. Everybody seems to be real happy that we’re doing it,” said Marsha Eaton, Part-Owner, Floral Gallary.

“Probably every 10 minutes the phone rings ‘are you making bows, can I stop by?’ I’ve got some ready to go, so if you call we should have them ready by the time you get here,” said Melissa Roberts, Manager, Allburn Florist.

Staff of Allburn Florist share how this is another moment where Erie residents come together to support those in need.

“Erie has always tried to find a way to show support, and the simplest thing you can do is put a bow out, everybody knows how you feel. I mean to us it feels great,” said Roberts.

The widespread support throughout the community does not stay centered in one place.

“People are changing the color of their lights, and they put it on Facebook, Instagram, and people see it, they know that we’re all thinking about them also and in support of the people of Ukraine,” said Eaton.

Floral shops have ribbons pre-made, but for larger orders they request that you call ahead to get your ribbons.

“If you want one or two, you should be able to walk in at any moment and get them. I will probably have some that’ll want 10 or so, and it doesn’t take us long, but if we know we’ll have them ready for you, get you in and out,” said Roberts.

Local flower shops will continue to make ribbons for anyone interested in purchasing one.