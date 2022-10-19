The floral industry has a fun way of giving back to the community.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, was Petal It Forward Day across the country. Loeffler’s Flower Shop in Meadville passed out 60 bouquets of fresh flowers to random people in both Meadville and Linesville.

The owner said flowers reduce stress and anxiety and promote happiness and joy.

“In today’s polarizing times, what better way to spread joy and happiness than through fresh flower bouquets. Really that’s the point is to spread awareness of fresh flowers and all the good they bring into people’s lives and into their homes,” said Travis Crytzer, Loeffler’s Flower Shop.

For the last seven years, thousands of floral industry members across the country have organized one day in October to participate in Petal It Forward Day.