As the holidays arrive, food banks, pantries and grocery stores have seen an increased demand as some families struggle for food.

We talked to two organizations who are trying to relieve some stress as there is a need for those who seek food assistance, organizations are finding ways to meet new demands.

Families across the region struggle with food security all year long but two local organizations have found there is an elevated need around the holiday season.

The Erie Food Co-op and Second Harvest Food Bank have taken the last couple of weeks to find practical ways to address this issue.

“Food insecurity can be a lot of things. Something that happens a lot in our community is just a lack of supermarkets or grocery stores in certain neighborhoods and areas it makes it a lot more difficult for people to get the food that they need,” said Leanna Nieratko, CEO/general manager of Erie Co-op.

Nieratko has seen more people grocery shopping and cooking at home because prices are increasing including the cost of eating out.

To assist those who shop, the Co-op has partnered with Giant Eagle to get lower priced items at their downtown location. Both organizations said they have seen an increase in food insecurity since the beginning of the year due to additional COVID benefits coming to an end.

Service at the Second Harvest Food Bank has gone up by approximately 35 to 40 percent.

“During the holidays have money being spent in other places right? Your gifts and food needs with the current inflation right now anybody could us a little help,” said Breanna Watts, director of development, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The food bank hopes that families have one less thing to worry about when they provide for their ‘neighbors’ in a time of need.

Second harvest is the only food bank in northwest pennsylvania and watts said the best way to give back to the 11 counties is through Giving Tuesday.

“Food is not only nutrition but it also brings people together,” Watts said. “We try to have the healthiest food available to our neighbors in need so we have healthier citizens, healthier Pennsylvanians and even a better community for all of us. Your money will go toward feeding the food insecure in our community.”

If you are in need or want to donate to either organization you can visit the Erie Co-op website here and Second Harvest Food Bank website here.