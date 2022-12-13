A local food pantry is making plans to continue giving back to the community during the holiday season after reflecting on its Thanksgiving distribution.

Regina Perry of the Saint Martin Center said they were able to distribute 261 full meals to families in two days for their clients from their food pantry and early learning center. She recalled one family being able to invite extended family over for Thanksgiving.

This was possible thanks to the Catholic Foundation and a turkey from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“The comments that we get back from our clients are absolutely remarkable in what it means to them so that helps us to know that we’re actually doing good work in the right place where it needs to be done,” said Regina Perry, self-sufficiency program coordinator, St. Martin Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Perry added that St. Martin Center is distributing presents to families this Christmas in their Shining Stars program. She said the list is full and distribution is scheduled for next week.