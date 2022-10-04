A local teenager is heading to Las Vegas to represent Shriners Children’s Erie at the PGA tour.

Christian Neubert, 15, is one of 21 patient ambassadors throughout the U.S. making the trip for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. Neubert, along with the other ambassadors, will hold scorecards on the field and meet the players.

He said he started golfing a few years ago and is very excited to be chosen for this opportunity.

“I just mentioned I like golf and this thing came around. They messaged me saying, ‘hey, we’d love to have you at this,’ and I was immediately on board. I’m super excited about it,” said Christian Neubert, Shriner’s ambassador.

The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open will take place Thursday through Sunday.