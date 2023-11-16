One local group showing the giving spirit during this holiday season.

Thursday morning, the Mercy Hilltop Senior Center knitting and crocheting group presented over 300 hats, gloves, and scarves to McKinley Elementary School.

The seniors hold a weekly group that makes these winter items. Organizers say seniors like to get together and help the community.

“Activities such as this at our center and all senior activities — seniors working together to not only have fun but have a purpose helps our whole community. If they can give back, we all win,” said Dina Scribner, the Mercy Hilltop Senior Center.

The Mercy Hilltop Senior Center has held numerous community service events — this includes a food collection for the Second Harvest Food Bank.