As 2023 comes to a close, we took a look at how one organization is making progress.

Infinite Erie is working to attract and secure more funding for 35 local projects. Their playbook outlines investment-ready projects like the minority community investment coalition’s project to develop Savocchio Opportunity Park.

Another project is the renovation of the former Erie malleable iron site on West 12th Street.

The Redevelopment Authority is working to revitalize the site and the entire 12th Street corridor.

“That is certainly a great example of a project that’s seen significant progress in 2023 and will continue to in 2024. Infinite Erie works closely with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority in a number of ways, that project specifically to identify state and federal resources that can help them fill any gaps that they may have,” said Kim Thomas, Infinite Erie’s executive director.

Another area the group hopes to secure funding for is the Bayfront, including the parkway corridor.