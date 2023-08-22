Fuller Hose Company, Community Nursing Services of North East and a local credit union are teaming up to raise money for the Giles Memorial Fund.

Shawn Giles’s wife is a nurse at Community Nursing Services, and the agency is stepping up to help with funeral costs.

Widget Financial locations will be also accepting donations to help the family in their time of need.

“Just because we are friends and family within the neighborhoods we serve, it’s important to not only support our own, but everybody within the community,” said Tammy Kecer-Brown, executive director of Community Nursing Services of North East.

Memorials in Giles’ name may also be made to the Fuller Hose Company.

Family and friends are invited to Gravel Pit Park on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. until the prayer service begins at 4 p.m., followed by both military and fire department honors.