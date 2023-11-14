Two local organizations are teaming up for one very important cause to help the community.

Tuesday morning, the Mercy Center for Women and Emmaus Ministries are working together to provide Mercy Center families the opportunity to engage in community services.

Residents and staff worked in the food pantry to prepare meals for the evening supper program.

This outreach is aimed at helping those who may be homeless or facing challenging circumstances.

“I think that it’s very important that the different outreach ministries that we have in the city work to collaborate to know what each other is doing and to make sure that we are offering as comprehensive of resources as we can to the people in need in our city,” said Sister Valerie Luckey, director of Emmaus Ministries.

This collaboration coincides with National Philanthropy Day, which is observed on Tuesday.