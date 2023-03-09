Not many of us would rush into a burning building for a complete stranger.

But that’s exactly what an Erie man did for another man who was trapped on the second floor of a home that was on fire.

An average day for two Erie citizens took a turn as they jumped to action to help residents escape a burning house.

“I don’t think I’m a hero, I just think that I did exactly what any normal human being would have did if they seen this situation. I’m a mother of five and I just hope that if it every happens to me that the same thing happens,” said Nicole Langer, a driver for Amazon and one of the rescuers.

An amazon driver and the passing motorist.

“It was scary, I just thought, don’t get too far into this cause you ain’t going to get out,” said Ryan Mazzacco, who rescued another resident from the home.

Wednesday morning, tragedy struck as a house went up in flames. Nicole Langer was in the area when she smelt smoke while delivering a package.

“There was no train of thought. It was just immediately pounding on a door I probably scared the crap out of them because I was pounding on their door,” Langer said.

At the same time, a passing motorist noticed the commotion and stopped to help by running into the burning building to assist the handicapped upstairs resident.

“It was jet black, completely, like the fire marshal said, close your eyes in someone’s strange house and try to go crawl around it and see where you’re at,” Mazzacco explained.

Mazzacco hopes that hearing about his experience will inspire others to step up when people are in need.

“Never just turn away and walk away. Everyone’s got a family member and a loved one and a dad, a brother, a sister just help out. Just help as much as you can,” he went on to say.

Mazzacco said that if given the chance, he would do it again.

“When he looked at me and his eyes were beet red and his face was black and with the beard and everything, it was so sad. I’ll never forget it. I’d like to take him out to lunch and sit down with the guy if he makes it. That’d be awesome,” Mazzacco expressed.

The second-floor resident is still in critical condition, but both rescuers are thankful that they happen to be at the right place at the right time.