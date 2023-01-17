A local high school is receiving a check to improve the school’s manufacturing lab.

The Gene Haas Foundation is donating more than $300,000 to the McDowell High School’s manufacturing lab. The funding will be used to improve the school’s state-of-the-art lab and help students interested in pursuing a manufacturing career.

McDowell is the third school in the world to be recognized by the foundation.

“In addition to just having the preparation for a career that they can embark upon immediately after high school, there are so many soft skills that they are taught. From business orientations to working with partners to sales, and so when you talk to the students who are enrolled in the program you’ll get a sense of how valuable this program is,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

Teachers said there is growing interest among students in the McDowell manufacturing lab.