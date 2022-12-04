Driving down Amhurst Drive in Erie you might be star-struck by a familiar-looking house.

Every holiday season for the past seven years, Fred Wienecke has been decorating his home to look like the Clark Griswold house in the movie “Christmas Vacation”.

Folks can pay a small donation to see the lite up home, that’s where “Operation Griswold” comes in. That money goes toward the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

“We do a lot of different projects down there over the years we got computers for the residents, we pay for their internet, there are a lot of things that the state does not provide,” said Fred Wienecke, Operation Griswold.

His house will be lit up from Saturday through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.