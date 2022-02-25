Erie’s three-day Winter Carnival kicked off Thursday afternoon, and ice sculptors are playing a vital role in the festivities.

Music, games, interactive art and over 50 ice sculptures can be seen throughout Perry Square during the Winter Carnival.

The ice sculptures on display include a throne, a giant peace sign and a captain’s wheel and anchor.

Ice sculptors of DiMartino Ice say they are excited to be a part of an event such as this one, and share what goes into preparing the ice to be seen by carnival goers.

“It starts off by making the ice. You make two blocks at a time, it usually takes about three days. We harvest the ice, we bring it on site, we build walls, and then after we build walls we sculpt them into various objects and figures,” said Mitch Schrader, ice sculptor, DiMartino Ice.

You can see the ice sculptors live in action through Saturday.