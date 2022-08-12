A local institute is introducing the community to a world class development center that will offer residents faith-based opportunities.

Grace Leadership Institute has been revitalized with three branches that includes a school of ministry, a center for leadership development, and a regional church collaborative.

The dean of the institute told us his vision for the project and how it incorporates all people in Erie.

“We want to make hope, and education, and leadership training accessible to all people no matter where they’re coming from. So whether they’re from the suburbs, from the urban core, from under resource resource we want to make education and hope available to all people,” said Derek Sanford, Dean, Grace Leadership Institute.

Anyone is eligible to apply for the classes.

