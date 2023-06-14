Juneteenth festivities are kicking off Thursday in Erie with an event highlighting artists that may have been overlooked.

A celebration of art will take place on June 17 with the first-ever “Break Free Art Exhibit” which will showcase 25 artists of different genres and eventually turn into an African American art museum.

The curator of the event said the goal is to provide artists that are people of color with a space to showcase their artwork year-round.

“We are not involved with the arts itself as much as we can be because it has not been a part of our culture. This is such a beautiful and unique opportunity for people to come, get to know each other and not feel intimidated because you’re literally getting to know friends or people you may have already known — the other side of them,” said Mabeline Howard, a curator at the Historical Institute of Culture in the African American Experience.

The event will occur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 315 East 9th Street.