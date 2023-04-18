A local car dealership is helping in the fight against heart disease.

Auto Express Kia presented a donation to the American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday. That check for more than $7,000 is part of Kia’s “Accelerate the Good” program.

Kia calls it an effort to make a global impact by partnering with local organizations. This year, the American Heart Association (AHA) received a check for over $7,000.

“That’s what the ‘Accelerate the Good’ program is all about. It’s helping people within the community, and we know that the American Heart Association is going to definitely keep this money local and it will be used wisely,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Superstore.

“Our food security work, hypertension, mental wellbeing, blood pressure screenings — there’s so much that we’re doing in the community and so much more that we can do now with this generous gift,” said Gina Klofft, division director, American Heart Association.

The AHA was also at the dealership to provide CPR training for Kia dealership employees along with health information to employees and customers.