Ladies in the community took time to make dreams come true by supporting a local organization.

The Barber National Institute held their Ladies Only Luncheon at the Kahkwa Club Saturday afternoon. The institute continues their holiday tradition to raise money for the children’s program.

More than 400 women came out to enjoy each others company and support their program

“The needs of our program are certainly very great and our basic funding doesn’t cover some of the technology that we want to be able to purchase, some of the adaptive equipment, everything that makes us very very special,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president, Barber National Institute.

Next month, the institute will be holding their annual Christmas ball at the Bayfront Convention Center.