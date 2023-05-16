Local law enforcement is giving residents the opportunity to have coffee with a cop and bridge the gap between themselves and the community.

Trooper Andrew Hacke of Troop E – Erie said this is a great way for residents to voice their concerns and ask questions in a neutral environment over a cup of coffee and donuts.

He added the event is also beneficial for law enforcement to become familiar with members of the community.

“It’s extremely important for us to know the residents and be able to know who’s out there, and they know who’s here protecting them and be able to see what’s going on,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, community services officer.

Hacke also said the game commission also participated in “Coffee with a Cop” and gave residents the chance to meet more Erie officials.