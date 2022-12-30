A local market said the holiday season has brought many customers through their doors until being impacted by the snowstorm.

Thomas Walsh, the owner of Trawka’s Market, said from Thanksgiving until the storm with Christmas, business was unbelievably busy.

Walsh added that the popular items in the market were pork and sauerkraut. He said working in retail has been difficult since the pandemic, but he credits his employees for the store still being able to operate and fully serve the community.

“The crew means everything, without it you’re a sinking ship, you’re a paddle without a canoe. All my customers were loyal all through the Christmas holiday. We’ll see what New Year’s brings. Tomorrow and this afternoon will be the big key,” said Walsh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walsh continued saying that he is expecting people to come in for more pork and sauerkraut for New Year’s Eve.