Nationwide, holiday giving is down this year.

According to folks at the Erie Community Foundation, while December donations are a bit lower than last year, people in Erie are still giving.

Erie Community Foundation’s Vice President of Marketing Erin Fessler said the economy can have an impact on donations to nonprofits. People worried about paying grocery and electric bills may be less likely to give monetarily, but she says they can give in other ways.

“When everyone gives just a little bit, it can make them feel good, and this is a time when you can give to a nonprofit. Whether it’s emptying out your closet and giving away some clothes or looking in your cupboards and giving away food. If you can’t give monetarily, there are other ways to support nonprofits. You can volunteer your time,” said Fessler.

Fessler said Erie Gives had one of its best years in its 13-year history, raising over $8.2 million for almost 500 nonprofits. When surveyed, those same nonprofits said donors are still remembering them this holiday season.