The Department of Community and Economic Development highlighted a local non-profit in their commitment to making Pennsylvania a better place.

Sarah Reed Children’s Center will receive additional funding from the Neighborhood Assistance Program for its facility on East 10th Street.

The first round of money went towards upgrading the buildings heating and cooling.

This funding will be used to upgrade the roofing to provide a positive, nurturing environment.

“This is over $130,000 that we are receiving to be able to provide that upgrade. And as a non-profit these are funds that are not really accounted for in terms of our general funds, and we do a lot of advocating and looking that soliciting from the community,” said Adrienne Dixon, PhD, president and CEO of Sarah Reed Children’s Center. “It’s really impactful and it gives us that opportunity to create sustainable long-lasting resources in this community.”

Sarah Reed has been providing treatment for children for over 150 years in Erie.