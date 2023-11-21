One local nonprofit is making Thanksgiving a little brighter this year.

A Bridge to Independence offered free thanksgiving meals to the public.

This is a part of their Thankful Bag initiative where they offer a turkey and a bag filled with Thanksgiving dinner sides and fixings.

The service agency has taken the last couple of weeks to gather supplies to make a complete Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s something that we all take for granted every day that we have meals that we will be able to provide for ourselves. The population doesn’t always necessarily have that, and we are looking to help out others in need,” said Adam Bible, CEO of A Bridge to Independence.

All 75 turkeys were donated by Curtze Foods, while the fixings were donated by the organization’s employees as well as the St. Frances Ushers Club.