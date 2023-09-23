Many people found homes for gently used items that were taking up space in back of their closets.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council held Reuse Fest. It’s a one day drop off event that diverts materials from local landfills to reuse to local nonprofits.

The organization collected a wide variety of items including bedding, kitchen items, pet supplies and more.

The collection events manager says that they usually collect between 10 to 30 thousand pounds of material at events like this.

“One of the main purposes of this event is to promote our nonprofit partners, to let folks know that they can utilize them at any of the year. Great organizations like GoodWill the ANNA Shelter, Green Scene Thrift, Erie City Mission are around all the time and can always use your help and support,” said joshua schuneman, collection events manager for the pennsylvania resources council.

This event was sponsored by UPMC Health Plan.