One local organization was awarded half a million dollars to clean up the community.

The Erie County Industrial Development Authority was awarded a Brownfield Assessment Grant from the EPA.

A Brownfield is an abandoned industrial site that is likely contaminated.

They will use the money to assess the property, determine the amount of contamination, and then clean it up.

“It’s a really important tool from an economic development standpoint, but it’s also an important tool from a community standpoint because no one should have to live or work near hazardous material and contaminated sites,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

Mengine said that they are still not sure where they will use the Brownfield Grant.

In 2019, they were awarded a $600,000 grant which they used to clean up the former Quin T property and the former Erie Malleable Iron Company plant.