One organization is celebrating their 40th anniversary of residential and community services.

Supportive Living Services provides services to adults with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

Thursday afternoon, they held an open house in their new offices that were recently built in 2020. This building offers updated facilities with multiple conference rooms and offices to expand and increase their abilities to serve individuals.

“Individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder definitely have needs for us to be able to support their independence. So without the staff that we have, without the individuals that work here in the office, we can’t help individuals just achieve what they want to achieve for themselves. Just to be as independent as possible, our mission is we believe everybody should live the best life possible. So we try to figure out what that means for each person. And to do that for 40 years is pretty special to us,” said Chris Cherry, executive director of Supportive Living Services.

For more information about their services, check out their website here.