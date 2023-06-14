LGBTQ+ individuals face challenges every day when it comes to healthcare.

Local organizations came together to have a panel discussion about risks and to acknowledge concerns across the community.

The five panelists gathered at the Blasco Library to discuss health care for LGBTQ+ individuals while also expressing what resources are available.

The LGBT funds of the Erie Community Foundation, in conjunction with other organizations, put on an educational panel about the status of health care for the LGBTQ+ community in our region.

The LGBT funds of the Erie Community Foundation exist to improve and advance lives and does so in three ways.

“One is to financially support nonprofits and projects that work to build a more inclusive community, another is we sponsor scholarships created by individual donors,” said Susannah Weis Frigon, vice president of philanthropic services for the Erie Community Foundation. “And lastly, again, facilitating educational opportunities like today.”

“In Erie, a lot of what I’ve seen as far as barriers is access to medical care, access to mental health care as well as just competency,” said Angelica Spraggins, co-owner of Journey to a Trauma Informed Life.

The organization believes that it’s important for healthcare and social service providers to understand the unique health needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Within the panel were the co-owners of ‘Journey to Trauma Informed Life’ which is a private practice of 13 trained therapists who strive to engage inclusivity within one’s healing journey.

The co-owner of the private practice explained that there’s more than one obstacle when seeking out health care in the region.

“As a black and brown woman, I have a lived experience where mental health support has not necessarily been as accessible to people who exist in my community. So that was my focus going in as a clinician,” Spraggins said.

“We see a lot of people come to us looking for not necessarily ‘are there healthcare providers,’ but ‘are there healthcare providers that we can trust and be honest with,”‘ said Dr. Will Koehler, co-owner of Journey to a Trauma Informed Life.

Koehler also said it’s important to be honest with your healthcare provider to get the proper care that you need.

For a list of resources for individuals looking for trusted health care and advice, you can visit their website here.