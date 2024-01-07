A local Orthodox church prepared to hold their Christmas celebration Saturday night.

Father Pimen Simon of the Orthodox Christian Church of the Nativity said like all Christians, they celebrate Christmas on December 25. But according to the Julian calendar, their Christmas falls on January 7.

Simon said the celebration is the same but there are a few slight differences.

“We have a 40-day fasting period before the Nativity so we have to abstain from all animal products during this period of time before the Nativity. We should confess more often, we should give alms to the poor, hopefully, we’ve done that during this period,” Fr. Simon said.

Simon said there are at least a couple hundred million Christians throughout the world celebrating Christmas on January 7.