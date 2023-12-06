Some picture-perfect pups got their professional photos done Wednesday in hopes of finding their forever home.

Shelter animals at the Erie Humane Society got a visit from Matt Kleck, a local Erie photographer who owns Woof Dog Studio.

This was to get high-quality images to capture the personality of the animal to decrease the length of their shelter stay.

According to the shelter, professional photos are more appealing to potential adopters.

“Their personalities shine in these photos,” said Matt Kleck, owner of Woof Dog Studio. “The perked ears it’s a split second so you gotta be super quick but like you get the smile or you get the tongue out and it’s very fast-paced but it’s night and day difference.”

The shelter says these good quality photos also increase the ‘share-ability’ on social media.