A social service organization is receiving a check from a Christian Insurance Company.

Loyal Christian Benefit Association (LCBA) has donated $2,500 to Meals on Wheels Erie as a part of Erie Gives.

LCBA explained they chose Meals on Wheels because they do more than just provide meals to seniors, they also check in and have conversations with these people.

Jennifer Hoffman, the executive director for Meals on Wheels, said they are very lucky to receive community support.

“All the money that we get from Erie Gives Day and from the corporate contributions that come in and the individual contributions that come in, they all go directly to our senior and our veteran meal programs. This helps us to be able to give more people not only the nutrition that they need but that five minutes of conversation and human touch during the day as well,” said Hoffman.

She added this money will also help them take people off of waiting lists.